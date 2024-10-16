Pakistan and China Strengthen Anti-Terror Pledge at SCO Summit

Pakistan and China have renewed their resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, as declared during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Both countries have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, aiming to work with the international community and bolster multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, according to a Geo News report.

At the summit, Pakistan strongly denounced recent terrorist attacks on Chinese personnel, including those on the Dasu Hydropower Project and Port Qasim Power Plant convoy. Pakistan vowed to investigate these incidents thoroughly, ensuring those responsible are brought to justice. The country stressed its unwavering determination to enhance security measures, safeguarding Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions, reported Geo News.

The Dasu Hydropower Project attack, occurring in Bisham City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, led to the deaths of five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani citizen. The tragic event involved a bus that fell into a ditch after a suicide attack. Similarly, the Port Qasim Power Plant attack targeted a Chinese project convoy in Karachi, resulting in casualties, including two Chinese fatalities. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the report.

During meetings at the SCO summit, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his condolences to Chinese Premier Li Qiang for the loss of Chinese nationals in the Port Qasim attack. He highlighted attempts to undermine Pakistan-China relations via attacks on Chinese nationals and reassured China of Pakistan's commitment to apprehend those responsible and enhance security for Chinese citizens in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)