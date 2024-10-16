Left Menu

Allegations of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan Highlight Ongoing Crisis

Four young men from Balochistan reportedly disappeared following a raid by Pakistani forces in Karachi. Incident reflects ongoing enforced disappearances in the region. Baloch activists demand accountability amidst frequent abductions and related human rights violations, while advocating for greater autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:03 IST
Representative iamge. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a continuing saga of human rights violations in Balochistan, four young men named Zain Baloch, Zareef Ahmed, Akram Baloch, and Anees Baloch have reportedly vanished in Karachi. Their disappearance follows a raid allegedly conducted by Pakistani forces on a hotel in the Saddar area of the city.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the individuals, all from Panjgur's Parom area, were in Karachi for medical reasons when they were targeted. Witnesses allege that Karachi Police and unidentified officials in civilian clothes raided the hotel, subjecting both the manager and the men to torture before abducting the latter. The hotel manager was subsequently released.

The Balochistan Post's September report highlights 44 cases of enforced disappearances, with Gwadar topping the list. The region grapples with numerous issues, including extrajudicial killings, often ascribed to state forces. Calls for greater autonomy grow louder as activists continue to face intimidation for speaking out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

