UN Condemns Israel's 'Unprecedented' Human Rights Violations in Gaza

The UN Human Rights Chief accused Israel of unprecedented human rights violations in Gaza and raised concerns about Hamas' actions. Both parties were criticized for breaking international law, with a call for independent investigations into the breaches. The report highlighted the humanitarian crisis and called for accountability.

Updated: 27-02-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Chief accused Israel of unprecedented human rights violations, describing the conduct of Israel's military operations in Gaza as consistently breaching international law. The new report from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) accused both Israel and Hamas of grave violations.

Volker Turk condemned the manner in which Israel conducted its military actions, and highlighted that Hamas' indiscriminate firing into Israeli territory amounted to war crimes. The report presented concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for independent investigations.

The Palestinian representative accused Israel of committing war crimes, with over 40,000 Palestinians displaced in the West Bank due to ongoing operations. The EU supported calls for investigation and condemned both Hamas' attacks and Israel's escalations. The report seeks accountability and access to affected areas for further investigation.

