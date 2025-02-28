Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Central African Republic Surface
United Nations peacekeeping forces and Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic are accused of grave human rights violations, says independent investigator and lawyer Yao Agbetse. The report highlights abuses by the UN’s MINUSCA mission and the Russian Wagner Group, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and solutions.
Allegations of serious human rights violations in the Central African Republic have surfaced, implicating both United Nations peacekeeping forces and Russian mercenaries. Independent investigator Yao Agbetse announced that these violations involve not just the Central African armed forces and the Wagner Group, but also elements within the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA.
Agbetse disclosed during a press conference in Bangui that there are reports of sexual abuse and exploitation connected to several MINUSCA contingents. Concerning the Russian forces, consistent evidence indicates their involvement in human rights violations, necessitating government intervention. Findings will be shared with the UN Human Rights Council in September.
Florence Marchal, spokesperson for the MINUSCA mission, stated the UN's commitment to thoroughly investigate all allegations, ensuring accountability and victim support. With the Central African Republic's ongoing unrest since 2013, international attention is crucial for addressing these violations amid pervasive conflict fueled by wealth-driven rebel groups.
