ASEAN-India Collaborate for Cyber Security Advancement
The inaugural ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue in Singapore fostered collaboration on cyber security. Co-chaired by representatives from India and the Philippines, the dialogue focused on cyber threat assessments and cooperative ventures for capacity building, reinforcing the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.
The first ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue was successfully conducted in Singapore, marking a significant step in regional cybersecurity cooperation. This dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Jeffrey Ian Dy, Undersecretary for Infrastructure Management, Cyber Security, and Upskilling, Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines.
With the Philippines serving as India's coordinator for ASEAN-India dialogue relations, both nations engaged in comprehensive discussions. They addressed the evolving cyber threat landscape, assessed national cyber policies, and considered recent United Nations developments in the ICT sector. The dialogue also emphasized cooperative efforts in capacity building and training to delineate specific areas for joint activities.
This initiative further solidified the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It underscored the commitment to implement the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation, ratified during the recent ASEAN-India Summit.
