Sharjah Media City Prepares for MIPCOM 2024: Boosting Global Media Collaborations

Sharjah Media City (Shams) is gearing up to make its mark at the international television and entertainment content exhibition MIPCOM 2024, scheduled to take place in Cannes, France, from October 21 to 24. This participation focuses on promoting the 'Shams Studios' project and is intended to draw global companies to invest in Sharjah.

The 'Shams Studios' initiative serves as a comprehensive media production hub, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and full production services aimed at facilitating film and series production. Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City, emphasized that their objective is to propel Sharjah into the spotlight as a global media production hub, showcasing the expansive capabilities of 'Shams Studios' to attract major productions.

Furthermore, Al Obad noted the significance of forging strategic partnerships with leading global firms in the media and entertainment industry, which could enhance cooperation, drive economic growth, and foster the development of the media sector in Sharjah. As MIPCOM gathers industry titans and decision-makers, Sharjah Media City is positioned to seize new opportunities and partnerships that will propel future projects and advance the media production sector in the emirate.

