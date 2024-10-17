Left Menu

Sharjah Media City Prepares for MIPCOM 2024: Boosting Global Media Collaborations

Sharjah Media City is set to participate in MIPCOM 2024 in Cannes to promote 'Shams Studios' and attract international investment. The initiative aims to position Sharjah as a leading global media hub through strategic partnerships and economic growth in the media sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:51 IST
Sharjah Media City Prepares for MIPCOM 2024: Boosting Global Media Collaborations
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah Media City (Shams) is gearing up to make its mark at the international television and entertainment content exhibition MIPCOM 2024, scheduled to take place in Cannes, France, from October 21 to 24. This participation focuses on promoting the 'Shams Studios' project and is intended to draw global companies to invest in Sharjah.

The 'Shams Studios' initiative serves as a comprehensive media production hub, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and full production services aimed at facilitating film and series production. Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City, emphasized that their objective is to propel Sharjah into the spotlight as a global media production hub, showcasing the expansive capabilities of 'Shams Studios' to attract major productions.

Furthermore, Al Obad noted the significance of forging strategic partnerships with leading global firms in the media and entertainment industry, which could enhance cooperation, drive economic growth, and foster the development of the media sector in Sharjah. As MIPCOM gathers industry titans and decision-makers, Sharjah Media City is positioned to seize new opportunities and partnerships that will propel future projects and advance the media production sector in the emirate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024