Left Menu

US Intensifies Efforts for Gaza Peace After Death of Hamas Leader

Following the elimination of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, the US vowed to intensify efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. Sinwar, seen as an obstacle to peace, was responsible for past attacks. President Biden compared the event to the death of Osama Bin Laden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST
US Intensifies Efforts for Gaza Peace After Death of Hamas Leader
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (Photo/US State Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's elimination by Israeli defense forces, the United States announced plans to intensify its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The US Department of State emphasized Sinwar as a significant barrier to achieving a ceasefire.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Sinwar had consistently rejected proposals for peace, including those backed by the United Nations Security Council. Miller highlighted the US's commitment to relieving the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensuring the return of hostages taken during the conflict.

Sinwar's death was hailed by US President Joe Biden as a crucial victory for global justice, drawing comparisons to the elimination of Osama Bin Laden. The conflict that began with a Hamas attack in October has seen severe loss of life, leading to a renewed Israeli offensive against the terror group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024