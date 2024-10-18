US Intensifies Efforts for Gaza Peace After Death of Hamas Leader

In the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's elimination by Israeli defense forces, the United States announced plans to intensify its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The US Department of State emphasized Sinwar as a significant barrier to achieving a ceasefire.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Sinwar had consistently rejected proposals for peace, including those backed by the United Nations Security Council. Miller highlighted the US's commitment to relieving the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensuring the return of hostages taken during the conflict.

Sinwar's death was hailed by US President Joe Biden as a crucial victory for global justice, drawing comparisons to the elimination of Osama Bin Laden. The conflict that began with a Hamas attack in October has seen severe loss of life, leading to a renewed Israeli offensive against the terror group.

(With inputs from agencies.)