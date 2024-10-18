Historic India-Malawi Ties Amplified by President Murmu's Visit

President Droupadi Murmu praised the Indian diaspora in Malawi, highlighting them as a vital connection between the two countries during her state visit to the African nation. The President, in her concluding tour of several African nations, was warmly received by the Indian community in Lilongwe.

In her address, President Murmu appreciated the significant contributions of the Indian community to Malawi's society and economy. She encouraged them to actively participate in India's developmental journey. Reflecting on the strong diplomatic ties between India and Malawi, she noted, "India and Malawi have celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations, marked by historical and cultural connections. India cherishes its partnership with Africa grounded on mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit, with a focus on local resources and capacity building based on Africa's priorities."

The President emphasized that the welfare of Indians abroad remains a top priority for the Indian government. She stated, "Ensuring the safety, well-being, and progress of our citizens overseas is paramount for our Government. We remain committed to partnering with nations worldwide to address Indian communities' concerns."

Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Lilongwe on October 17 marked the final leg of her state visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. Her participation in the India-Malawi Business Meet underscored New Delhi's role as Malawi's fourth-largest trading partner, with substantial investments exceeding USD 500 million in Malawi's economy.

President Murmu highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation between both nations in trade, agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. She was received by Malawi's Vice President, Michael Usi, among other dignitaries, and was honored with a ceremonial welcome featuring a traditional performance.

This visit is notably the first-ever state trip from India to Malawi, accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, and Parliament Members Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg. (ANI)

