Israel Vows Unrelenting Pursuit Against Hamas After Sinwar's Death

Israel remains steadfast in its mission against Hamas following the killing of Yahya Sinwar. With 101 hostages still held captive, the IDF pledges to bring them home. The conflict, rekindled by the October 7 attack, prompts Israel to emphasize its war with Hamas, not Gaza's civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:48 IST
Israel Vows Unrelenting Pursuit Against Hamas After Sinwar's Death
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari (Photo/Israel Defence Forces' X handle) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Israel has reaffirmed its commitment to defeating Hamas by targeting its leader, Yahya Sinwar. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of Sinwar, stressing the continuation of their mission to retrieve all hostages held by Hamas. Currently, 101 hostages remain in captivity, a pressing concern for IDF leadership.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari made it clear that Sinwar orchestrated the brutal October 7 attacks, marking the deadliest assault in Israel's history. The attack saw militants from Gaza breach Israeli borders, leading to the massacre of civilians, abductions, and widespread terror. Despite Sinwar's efforts to evade capture over the past year, the IDF executed their plan to bring him to justice.

Hagari emphasized that Israel's conflict is with Hamas and not the citizens of Gaza, highlighting efforts to send humanitarian aid, including essentials such as food and medicine, into the region. In response to the offensive launched after the October 7 events, Israel aims to dismantle the terror group while trying to limit civilian harm, underlining their message of separation between Hamas and the general population of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

