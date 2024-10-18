Left Menu

Netanyahu Declares 'Beginning of the End' After Hamas Leader's Death

Following the elimination of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Gaza, proposing the war's end if Hamas disarms and returns hostages. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to rescuing 101 hostages held by Hamas and vowed justice against those harming them. Global calls for ceasefire amid rising civilian toll persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:50 IST
Netanyahu Declares 'Beginning of the End' After Hamas Leader's Death
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief linked to the October 7 attacks. Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating the war could conclude immediately if Hamas agrees to disarm and return the hostages.

The Israel Defence Forces revealed that Sinwar, along with two other terrorists, was eliminated, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict. Netanyahu disclosed that Hamas holds 101 hostages in Gaza, comprising individuals from 23 countries, including Israel.

Netanyahu assured commitment to the hostages' return, issuing a firm warning to those responsible for their captivity. He highlighted regional hope, pointing to the collapse of the terror axis orchestrated by Iran, while mentioning the elimination of key Hezbollah figures like Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, the global community, including the United Nations, urges a ceasefire amid growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. The call comes after the devastating October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas, which resulted in significant loss of life and escalated military responses from Israel.

As tensions mount, nations worldwide advocate for civilian protection and increased assistance in the affected areas, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy and conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024