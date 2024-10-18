Netanyahu Declares 'Beginning of the End' After Hamas Leader's Death

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief linked to the October 7 attacks. Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating the war could conclude immediately if Hamas agrees to disarm and return the hostages.

The Israel Defence Forces revealed that Sinwar, along with two other terrorists, was eliminated, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict. Netanyahu disclosed that Hamas holds 101 hostages in Gaza, comprising individuals from 23 countries, including Israel.

Netanyahu assured commitment to the hostages' return, issuing a firm warning to those responsible for their captivity. He highlighted regional hope, pointing to the collapse of the terror axis orchestrated by Iran, while mentioning the elimination of key Hezbollah figures like Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, the global community, including the United Nations, urges a ceasefire amid growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. The call comes after the devastating October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas, which resulted in significant loss of life and escalated military responses from Israel.

As tensions mount, nations worldwide advocate for civilian protection and increased assistance in the affected areas, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy and conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)