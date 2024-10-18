Diverse Global Leaders to Judge 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging committee was unveiled on Friday, showcasing a diverse panel of prominent global figures spanning diplomacy, economics, and science. Chaired by Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, the committee includes ex-Senegal President Macky Sall, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and others.

Each year, this independent group evaluates candidates for the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, celebrating individuals and organizations worldwide that foster solidarity and peace. The accolade commemorates Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's enduring humanitarian legacy and his significant global influence.

Since its creation in 2019 by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Al-Tayeb, awardees from eleven nations have been honored for diverse humanitarian contributions. The winner(s) of the 2025 award, receiving a $1 million prize, will be honored on International Day of Human Fraternity in February 2025. Nominations are open through October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)