The Chinese government has intensified travel restrictions by mandating passport surrender from specific professionals such as teachers, civil servants, and executives of state-owned companies. Analysts argue this reflects a return to internal controls reminiscent of measures during Mao Zedong's era, according to Voice of America (VOA) News.

Hong Jingfu, a political science professor at National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, suggests the Chinese Communist Party aims to prevent information leaks as economic confidence wanes, possibly diminishing loyalty to President Xi's regime. The CCP fears economic instability may result in talent and capital exodus.

Efforts to manage public opinion are evident, highlighted during crises or significant anniversaries. The Chinese state's narrative dominates, adhering to Mao-era practices. Hong notes that such controls aim to fortify the CCP against a Soviet-style collapse. Xi Jinping's stringent security measures target enhancing party authority through propaganda, reflecting increased passport restrictions since his leadership began.

