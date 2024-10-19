Left Menu

India-Canada Tensions Surge Amid Allegations and Diplomatic Tensions

Rising tensions between India and Canada have been fueled by allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, widening diplomatic rifts. Despite denials from India and calls for evidence, the strained relations persist, prompting both nations to expel diplomats amid concerns for de-escalation.

Indian Experts weighing in on India-Canada row
  
  • India

Leading foreign policy experts have voiced concerns over Canada's accusations regarding India's involvement in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, significantly straining diplomatic ties. Defense expert Shiwalee Deshpande highlighted the deterioration following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks, underlining the gravity of the situation.

The Indian government's decision to recall its diplomats from Canada and expel Canadian diplomats from India marks a decisive move, showcasing India's readiness to assert its strength on the global stage. Deshpande pointed out the serious repercussions for those challenging India, reinforcing the nation's stance of resilience amidst the controversy.

India has consistently denied the allegations and demanded proof from Canada, which has not been presented despite a year of claims. Former Indian Ambassador to Canada, KP Fabian, emphasized the Ministry of External Affairs' position on taking further measures, hinting at potential additional expulsions to balance diplomatic representation. Calls for diplomatic resolution emerge, with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's public allegations drawing criticism for bypassing traditional diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

