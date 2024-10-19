Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Pioneers Tech-Driven Public Service Revolution at GITEX 2024

The Abu Dhabi Government showcased its innovative approach to public services at GITEX Global 2024, concluding with strategic agreements to enhance efficiency and secure communications through technology. Partnerships include boosting Civil Defence capabilities and maintenance collaborations, setting new standards in digital governance and public service delivery.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Government has wrapped up its five-day participation at GITEX Global 2024, marking a significant milestone in transforming public services with cutting-edge innovations. The event culminated in several strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at integrating advanced technologies to boost efficiency across various governmental operations.

On the final day, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) entered a strategic partnership with The Arabic Vision Information Systems, focusing on fortifying its operations with enhanced information and communication technology solutions. This includes the implementation of high-performance workstations, sophisticated network infrastructure, and modern sound systems to augment emergency response capabilities.

Additionally, ADCDA's MoU with Color Works Computer ensures seamless operational support through meticulous maintenance and repair services, while a separate agreement with United Security Group focuses on maintaining network connectivity. Acknowledging these strides, the Abu Dhabi Government recognized over thirty participating entities for their role in advancing digital governance, emphasizing AI-enabled solutions like TAMM 3.0 and the Sahatna app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

