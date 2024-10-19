Balochistan Lawyers Challenge Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Threaten Nationwide Protests

Senior lawyers from Balochistan have issued a stark warning against the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, emphasizing potential nationwide protests unless the Shehbaz Sharif-led government retracts its decision to introduce the legislation in parliament, as reported by Dawn. At a joint press conference, the Lawyers' Joint Action Committee and Baloch leaders stressed that the Constitution is a social contract requiring public input for any revisions.

Ex-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmed Kurd, Pakistan Bar Council's Rahib Ahmed Buledi, and Balochistan Bar Association president Muhammad Afzal Harifal highlighted their ongoing opposition to authoritarian regimes and martial law, even when political parties have remained silent. They assert the government's lack of legitimacy to amend the Constitution, with Kurd identifying lawyers as a powerful pressure group supported by civil society, students, and various societal groups.

Concerns were raised that most amendment clauses pertain to the judiciary, necessitating consultation with bar associations. Kurd criticized the undermining of courts and creation of new courts by entities lacking constitutional legitimacy, while underscoring unresolved human rights issues. He warned that political parties supporting the amendments risk losing democratic credibility. The Karachi Lawyers' Action Committee plans a protest movement, advocating for judiciary-related amendments to involve bar associations.

