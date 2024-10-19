Indonesia Eyes Visa-Free Entry for Taiwanese Travelers to Boost Tourism

Indonesia is actively considering granting visa-free access to Taiwanese citizens in a move aimed at bolstering its tourism sector, confirmed Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. The proposal has been submitted to the Directorate-General of Immigration for approval, marking Indonesia's effort to attract a larger pool of international tourists, according to a report by Taipei Times.

During a meeting with foreign media, Minister Sandiaga detailed Indonesia's 'golden visa' and 'second home visa' initiatives intended to drive tourism growth and foreign investment in the country. He underscored the significance of these programs for enhancing Indonesia's global tourism status, just days before his impending departure from the role ahead of Prabowo Subianto's presidential inauguration. During this governmental transition, Sandiaga has pinpointed major investment prospects within Indonesia's designated special tourism economic zones, inviting international firms to engage in various city-centered projects.

Despite Taiwan's potential visa-free status, it was absent from the latest list of 13 nations accorded these privileges. 'The limited approval of visa-free entry to merely 13 regions and countries is unsatisfactory,' Sandiaga remarked, noting that countries like Malaysia and Thailand have extended visa waivers more broadly, according to Taipei Times. The Directorate-General of Immigration evaluates the visa-free list quarterly and is set to function as a non-ministerial entity under the incoming administration. The Minister expressed optimism about expanding the programme to include Taiwan, China, and other significant markets such as Australia, India, the US, and European countries.

