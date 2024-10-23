PM Modi Champions Global South at 16th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Delhi after attending the 16th BRICS Summit where pivotal discussions centered on global issues. During the summit, Modi engaged in bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS leaders deliberated on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, and addressing the concerns of the Global South. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for a people-centric approach in tackling global challenges such as conflicts, climate change, and cyber threats. He emphasized the early adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations.

Modi also stressed the importance of economic initiatives, including the BRICS Startup Forum and India's recent green initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Green Credit initiative. He extended congratulations to President Putin for successfully hosting the summit and wished Brazil well as it assumes BRICS presidency. The summit concluded with the adoption of the Kazan Declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)