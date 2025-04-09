India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness

In a significant stride towards upholding its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, the Indian government successfully extradited Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, bringing a crucial suspect to stand trial. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lauded this move as a testament to the effectiveness of the government's policies against terrorism.

Addressing ANI, Chugh expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, emphasizing the relentless efforts of Indian security agencies in ensuring Rana's extradition. He remarked that this action sends a strong message that any individual harboring ill intentions towards India will face dire consequences. The Pakistani-Canadian national is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 terrorist attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

This development follows the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's plea to halt his extradition on April 7, 2025. Originally charged with criminal conspiracy by the NIA, it remains uncertain if Mumbai Police will seek Rana's custody for further investigations. The case underscores India's rigid stance against terrorism, marking a key victory in its campaign for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)