US-India Alliance Key to Indo-Pacific Peace: Expert

Lisa Curtis, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program, emphasizes the strengthening US-India partnership's role in maintaining stability in the region. Highlighting initiatives like the iCET dialogue and military deals, Curtis also discusses the positive developments in India-China relations, marking a hopeful phase of cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:36 IST
Lisa Curtis, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lisa Curtis, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, underscored the importance of the U.S.-India partnership during remarks at the Chanakya Defence Dialogues in New Delhi. Curtis highlighted key developments such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) dialogue and a significant $4 billion deal for India to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the U.S., indicating a deepening security relationship between the two nations.

Addressing the assembly, Curtis stated, "The U.S.-India partnership is crucial for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The iCET dialogue has led to milestone agreements, including a co-production deal on jet engine technology, demonstrating our strengthening defense ties." She pointed to the upcoming Indian Ocean Dialogue as a pivotal step in further solidifying bilateral relations.

On India-China relations, Curtis praised the recent agreement to resume regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as a "testament to India's patience." She noted, "This progress after years of tensions is a positive sign for improved cooperation between India and China, potentially heralding a new phase of regional diplomacy and global stability."

(With inputs from agencies.)

