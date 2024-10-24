US-India Alliance Key to Indo-Pacific Peace: Expert

Lisa Curtis, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, underscored the importance of the U.S.-India partnership during remarks at the Chanakya Defence Dialogues in New Delhi. Curtis highlighted key developments such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) dialogue and a significant $4 billion deal for India to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the U.S., indicating a deepening security relationship between the two nations.

Addressing the assembly, Curtis stated, "The U.S.-India partnership is crucial for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The iCET dialogue has led to milestone agreements, including a co-production deal on jet engine technology, demonstrating our strengthening defense ties." She pointed to the upcoming Indian Ocean Dialogue as a pivotal step in further solidifying bilateral relations.

On India-China relations, Curtis praised the recent agreement to resume regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as a "testament to India's patience." She noted, "This progress after years of tensions is a positive sign for improved cooperation between India and China, potentially heralding a new phase of regional diplomacy and global stability."

