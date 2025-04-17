Rugby Australia Challenges French Club Tactics

Rugby Australia (RA) has issued a stern warning to French clubs, urging them to stop the poaching of young talent from Australia and announcing intentions to address this issue with World Rugby.

RA Chairman Daniel Herbert expressed frustration, suggesting French clubs utilize local resources rather than relying on Australian player agents to secure young stars.

This warning comes after La Rochelle signed 16-year-old Queenslander Visesio Kite. Herbert emphasized the need for global governance intervention to control such market dynamics.

