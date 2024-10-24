Tensions Rise: Indian Envoy Criticizes Canada for Harboring Extremists

Recalled Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has issued stern criticism against the Canadian government, accusing it of harboring criminals and encouraging Khalistani extremist activities. In a pointed critique delivered on Thursday, Verma referenced the case of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has been officially declared a terrorist by India.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Verma expressed concerns about Canada's reluctance to extradite Brar. Verma highlighted a troubling incident where the name of Goldy Brar vanished from a list curated by a Canadian civic organization after back-channel discussions. He suggested this reflects larger issues within Canada's system.

Verma further accused Pakistan of fueling the growth of Khalistani elements, indicating that there are global links intertwining terrorist activities that could include Canada. He emphasized that despite allegations related to the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, no credible evidence has been shared with India, suggesting a politically motivated agenda against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)