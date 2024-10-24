Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Indian Envoy Criticizes Canada for Harboring Extremists

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, criticizes the Canadian government for fostering criminals and encouraging Khalistani extremists. He highlights the case of Goldy Brar, a designated terrorist, and accuses Canada of allowing extremist activities. Verma defends himself amidst allegations surrounding the Hardeep Nijjar case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:49 IST
Tensions Rise: Indian Envoy Criticizes Canada for Harboring Extremists
Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recalled Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has issued stern criticism against the Canadian government, accusing it of harboring criminals and encouraging Khalistani extremist activities. In a pointed critique delivered on Thursday, Verma referenced the case of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has been officially declared a terrorist by India.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Verma expressed concerns about Canada's reluctance to extradite Brar. Verma highlighted a troubling incident where the name of Goldy Brar vanished from a list curated by a Canadian civic organization after back-channel discussions. He suggested this reflects larger issues within Canada's system.

Verma further accused Pakistan of fueling the growth of Khalistani elements, indicating that there are global links intertwining terrorist activities that could include Canada. He emphasized that despite allegations related to the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, no credible evidence has been shared with India, suggesting a politically motivated agenda against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024