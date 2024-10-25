Left Menu

India-Germany Strengthen Ties: Key Outcomes of Modi-Scholz Meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Germany's support for India's stance on peace and stability following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders discussed enhancing B2B collaborations, skilled labor exchanges, and eco-friendly technologies, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship and the shared commitment to rules-based international order.

PM Modi with German Chancellor Scholz (Image: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss peace and strategic cooperation. Scholz reiterated Germany's support for India's position in promoting regional stability, highlighting the importance of a rules-based international order amidst global tensions, especially in light of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Scholz voiced approval for India's commitment to lasting peace and its efforts to mediate in international conflicts. He stressed the urgency of avoiding further violence in the Middle East and called for a ceasefire alongside diplomatic steps towards a two-state solution. Additionally, Scholz emphasized Germany's role in enforcing maritime trade freedom in the Indo-Pacific.

The Chancellor announced a strategic initiative to attract skilled labor from India, focusing on fields like medicine and IT. He also highlighted plans to deepen collaboration in sustainable technology sectors, including digitalization and green hydrogen production. Reflecting on 25 years of strengthened Indo-German ties, Scholz expressed enthusiasm for a potential Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, aiming to boost economic ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

