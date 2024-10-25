Left Menu

Activists Halt Toll Plaza Construction on Karakoram Highway Over Disputed Territory Concerns

Socio-political activists in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, have stopped a toll plaza construction by the National Highway Authority on the Karakoram Highway. The activists demand explanations from authorities, fearing illegal occupation in a disputed area. They vow to resist any future projects until high officials clarify intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:58 IST
Activists Halt Toll Plaza Construction on Karakoram Highway Over Disputed Territory Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a decisive move, socio-political activists in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, have halted the construction of a toll plaza by the National Highway Authority (NHA) on the nearly finished Karakoram Highway. The activists argue that building the toll plaza in the disputed region raises significant concerns about tax collection fairness and territorial integrity.

According to Pamir Times, the activist spokesperson voiced their intent to challenge any unjust taxation methods, drawing parallels to past resistance movements against the Land Reform Act. They have called for a transparent dialogue with high-ranking officials to comprehend the motives behind instituting the toll plaza, warning that any advancement in construction will be met with vigilant opposition.

The region, fraught with territorial disputes, sees this construction as an unlawful encroachment. The activists are rallying the community to protest against any future developments deemed illegal and unjust by the local populace. Historical grievances about infrastructural neglect add fuel to their cause, with residents demanding rightful communication from authorities, as reported by Pamir Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024