Activists Halt Toll Plaza Construction on Karakoram Highway Over Disputed Territory Concerns

In a decisive move, socio-political activists in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, have halted the construction of a toll plaza by the National Highway Authority (NHA) on the nearly finished Karakoram Highway. The activists argue that building the toll plaza in the disputed region raises significant concerns about tax collection fairness and territorial integrity.

According to Pamir Times, the activist spokesperson voiced their intent to challenge any unjust taxation methods, drawing parallels to past resistance movements against the Land Reform Act. They have called for a transparent dialogue with high-ranking officials to comprehend the motives behind instituting the toll plaza, warning that any advancement in construction will be met with vigilant opposition.

The region, fraught with territorial disputes, sees this construction as an unlawful encroachment. The activists are rallying the community to protest against any future developments deemed illegal and unjust by the local populace. Historical grievances about infrastructural neglect add fuel to their cause, with residents demanding rightful communication from authorities, as reported by Pamir Times.

