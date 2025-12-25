Tottenham's Romero Faces FA Charge After On-Field Incident

Following a tense Premier League clash against Liverpool, Tottenham captain Cristian Romero faces allegations from England's Football Association for misconduct following his red card.

Romero, who received a second yellow card for a late-game foul, allegedly responded improperly to the dismissal. He is said to have showed aggressive behavior towards the match referee and didn't promptly exit the field.

The incident has left Tottenham with a challenging situation, further compounded by their current 14th position in the league, and 17 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Romero now has until January 2 to respond to the charges.