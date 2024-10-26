India Champions Gender Equality in Defence at the United Nations

India made a significant stride towards gender equality in the defence sector by hosting a landmark event at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event, 'Breaking Barriers: Visualising Equal Opportunities for Women in Defence,' was a collaborative effort involving the Permanent Missions of India, Germany, and Switzerland.

The gathering was part of the UN's Women, Peace, and Security Week, featuring a keynote address from the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd. High-ranking officials from India, Germany, Liberia, and Nigeria engaged in a dynamic panel discussion, as confirmed by India's Permanent Mission to the UN.

India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, underscored the importance of inclusive security sectors with equitable female representation. He stressed patience and perseverance in these endeavors, highlighting the need to consider local social factors in reforming security institutions. The event also saw the release of a UN global report on women in defence, spearheaded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)