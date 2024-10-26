UAE's Humanitarian Efforts Shine: Emirati Support Reaches Lebanon's Women in Need

Under the esteemed patronage of Fatima bint Mubarak, the UAE's Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZCHF) and the General Women's Union (GWU) have wrapped up their pivotal role in the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. This initiative aligns with the UAE's leadership directives to extend support to those embroiled in Lebanon's crisis.

The operation saw dedicated female volunteers from various government entities, along with the ZCHF and GWU, assembling essential relief supplies at GWU's headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This act of solidarity highlights the UAE's unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid and international cooperation in times of crisis.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan acknowledged Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's patronage, emphasizing the initiative's role in assisting Lebanese women amid challenging times. The relief effort, which forms part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' mission, is illustrative of the UAE's core fraternal values and principles.

Teams of employees and volunteers in Abu Dhabi have worked tirelessly to pack and prepare relief items for prompt delivery to women in need in Lebanon. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, Director General of ZayedCHF, commended the volunteer efforts, underscoring the project's aim to swiftly alleviate the hardships faced by Lebanese women.

Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary General of the GWU, reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children affected by conflicts, highlighting the nation's enduring humanitarian endeavors.

