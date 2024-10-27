Zain Qureshi Resigns Amid PTI Constitutional Tensions
Zain Qureshi of PTI has stepped down as deputy parliamentary leader after receiving a show-cause notice for 'indiscipline' related to the 26th constitutional amendment vote. He cited loyalty to Imran Khan and his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as reasons for his resignation to ensure an impartial investigation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Zain Qureshi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, made headlines by resigning from his role as deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly. According to ARY News on Saturday, his resignation followed a show-cause notice for 'indiscipline' during the 26th constitutional amendment proceedings. Qureshi stated that his resignation was necessary to allow for an impartial inquiry.
Expressing steadfast allegiance to PTI founder Imran Khan and his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he asserted his undying loyalty, stating, "I will remain loyal to them." Qureshi previously disclosed going into hiding on his father's counsel, clarifying that he could never back the constitutional amendment. He rejected reports of his support for the amendments as "baseless propaganda."
In a video message, Qureshi explained being summoned to Lahore by his father, who is currently detained on separate charges. His father cautioned against supporting the constitutional amendment, citing "misleading propaganda" against him. The PTI had issued show-cause notices to multiple members for allegedly breaching party discipline during the amendment discussions.
Other members, including Riyaz Fatiana, Aslam Ghuman, and Muqdad Ali Khan, received similar notices. The notices stressed that the amendments aimed to undermine judicial independence, urging all PTI MNAs and Senators to stay in specified safe areas and comply with party instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
