Left Menu

Zain Qureshi Resigns Amid PTI Constitutional Tensions

Zain Qureshi of PTI has stepped down as deputy parliamentary leader after receiving a show-cause notice for 'indiscipline' related to the 26th constitutional amendment vote. He cited loyalty to Imran Khan and his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as reasons for his resignation to ensure an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:23 IST
Zain Qureshi Resigns Amid PTI Constitutional Tensions
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Zain Qureshi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, made headlines by resigning from his role as deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly. According to ARY News on Saturday, his resignation followed a show-cause notice for 'indiscipline' during the 26th constitutional amendment proceedings. Qureshi stated that his resignation was necessary to allow for an impartial inquiry.

Expressing steadfast allegiance to PTI founder Imran Khan and his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he asserted his undying loyalty, stating, "I will remain loyal to them." Qureshi previously disclosed going into hiding on his father's counsel, clarifying that he could never back the constitutional amendment. He rejected reports of his support for the amendments as "baseless propaganda."

In a video message, Qureshi explained being summoned to Lahore by his father, who is currently detained on separate charges. His father cautioned against supporting the constitutional amendment, citing "misleading propaganda" against him. The PTI had issued show-cause notices to multiple members for allegedly breaching party discipline during the amendment discussions.

Other members, including Riyaz Fatiana, Aslam Ghuman, and Muqdad Ali Khan, received similar notices. The notices stressed that the amendments aimed to undermine judicial independence, urging all PTI MNAs and Senators to stay in specified safe areas and comply with party instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024