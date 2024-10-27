UAE's Mohammed Al Yamahi Elected President of Arab Parliament

The United Arab Emirates clinched the presidency of the Arab Parliament once again with the election of Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council, during the fourth legislative term's procedural session held in Cairo, Egypt. The session, conducted at the Arab League headquarters, marks a significant milestone for the UAE, which previously held this leading role from 2012 to 2016. The new election underscores the influential presence of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy within the Arab Parliament since its inception.

In an official statement, Al Yamahi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support extended by the UAE's prudent leadership. Prominent figures, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, played pivotal roles in empowering Emiratis to secure strategic decision-making positions in regional and international arenas.

This election complements UAE's impressive track record under visionary leadership. At the FNC Parliamentary Division level, the UAE assumed the position of Deputy President of the Arab Parliament in 2020, alongside leadership roles in the Committees on Financial and Economic Affairs and Social, Educational, Cultural, Women, and Youth Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)