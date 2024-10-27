Left Menu

UAE's Mohammed Al Yamahi Elected President of Arab Parliament

The United Arab Emirates has secured the presidency of the Arab Parliament, electing Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamahi during the procedural session in Cairo. Supported by UAE leadership, this marks UAE's continued influence in Arab parliamentary diplomacy. Previously, the UAE held this position from 2012 to 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates clinched the presidency of the Arab Parliament once again with the election of Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council, during the fourth legislative term's procedural session held in Cairo, Egypt. The session, conducted at the Arab League headquarters, marks a significant milestone for the UAE, which previously held this leading role from 2012 to 2016. The new election underscores the influential presence of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy within the Arab Parliament since its inception.

In an official statement, Al Yamahi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support extended by the UAE's prudent leadership. Prominent figures, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, played pivotal roles in empowering Emiratis to secure strategic decision-making positions in regional and international arenas.

This election complements UAE's impressive track record under visionary leadership. At the FNC Parliamentary Division level, the UAE assumed the position of Deputy President of the Arab Parliament in 2020, alongside leadership roles in the Committees on Financial and Economic Affairs and Social, Educational, Cultural, Women, and Youth Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

