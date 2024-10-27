UAE's Agricultural Future: MoCCAE Engages Farmers in National Initiative
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment held a meeting in Kalba with Eastern Region farmers to discuss the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative aimed at boosting UAE agriculture through sustainable practices and stakeholder engagement.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) convened a meeting with farmers from the Eastern Region in Kalba to foster collaboration and enhance crop productivity. This effort aligns with the UAE's strategic objectives of sustainable food security and agricultural development.
Led by Minister Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the meeting introduced the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme and the National Agriculture Centre, recently launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These initiatives aim to promote agriculture, bolster national food security, and expand the UAE's green spaces while engaging both the private sector and community stakeholders.
The discussions highlighted the importance of climate-smart agriculture and the pivotal role of farmers in achieving the nation's sustainability goals. The Ministry assured continued support and introduced plans to boost productivity, improve crop quality, and increase farmer engagement through enhanced advisory services and financial support.
