Fazlur Rehman Calls for Fresh Elections amidst Political Unrest

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands new elections, criticizing the current government's legitimacy. At a Khushab rally, he affirmed JUI-F's opposition role and praised the Supreme Court's new leadership. Rehman also emphasized economic unification and opposed the 26th Amendment inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:44 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (Photo: X/@MoulanaOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for immediate fresh elections, questioning the legitimacy of the current assembly. Speaking to party supporters in Khushab, he criticized the government's management and reinforced his party's commitment to playing a key role in the opposition, as reported by Dawn.

Rehman further highlighted the changing dynamics in the judiciary, expressing optimism about Chief Justice Yahya Afridi's leadership. While refraining from commenting on the tenure of outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he marked the end of his term as a closing chapter. In another address in Sargodha, Rehman underlined the importance of the Federal Shariat Court's mandate for an interest-free economy by 2028.

Commenting on national and regional developments, Rehman described the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting as a positive move for Pakistan's economy. He urged political unity for economic advancement and stated his opposition to integrating the 26th Amendment's text into future legislation, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

