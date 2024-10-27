Illegal Entry and Coercion: Chinese Fisherman Sentenced in Taiwan

In a recent legal development, a Chinese fisherman, identified only by his surname Jiang, was handed an 80-day detention sentence along with a two-year suspended sentence for illegal entry into Taiwan and criminal coercion, as reported by Focus Taiwan. The judgment was passed on October 21.

According to the details revealed by the Keelung District Prosecutors Office, the incident occurred on October 2 of the previous year, when Jiang docked at Keelung's Zhengbin Fishing Port and went ashore without authorization to purchase breakfast. During this time, he allegedly coerced a young man at a bus stop, forcibly wrapping his arms around the teenager. Despite the teenager's resistance, Jiang eventually left and returned to his vessel.

The teenager promptly informed the authorities, leading to Jiang's interrogation after a review of port surveillance footage confirmed his actions. As a result, he faced charges of illegal entry per the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, as well as criminal coercion under Article 304 of the Criminal Code. Part of Jiang's sentence included a mandate to contribute NTD 10,000 to the national treasury. This case underscores the complex political dynamics between Beijing and Taipei, with Taiwan pursuing international alliances, including stronger ties with the United States, in opposition to Beijing's claims.

