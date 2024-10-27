Left Menu

Qatar and UAE Leaders Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations in Doha

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Doha to discuss enhancing ties between Qatar and the UAE. The meeting touched on mutual interests and conveyed greetings from leaders of both nations, emphasizing progress and prosperity for their people.

27-10-2024
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar received Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a significant diplomatic meeting held in Doha, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, welcomed Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser. The encounter took place at the Emiri Diwan on Friday.

Sheikh Tahnoon extended warm greetings from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wishing health and prosperity for the Emir and the Qatari people. Reciprocal greetings were expressed by Sheikh Tamim, with hopes for ongoing prosperity for the UAE.

Discussions highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and the UAE, aiming to advance cooperation across various sectors. Both leaders underscored the importance of addressing mutual interests to ensure regional stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

