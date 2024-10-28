Left Menu

Election Shock: Japan's Ruling Camp Loses Majority, Challenges Await PM Ishiba

Japan's ruling coalition, led by new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, lost its majority in the House of Representatives, triggering political instability. The defeat comes amid a slush funds scandal that weakened public trust in the Liberal Democratic Party, raising uncertainty for future governance and constitutional reforms.

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's ruling coalition suffered a significant defeat in Sunday's election as it lost its majority in the House of Representatives. This outcome poses a critical challenge for newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is now compelled to seek additional support beyond the coalition for stable governance, according to Kyodo News.

The election result reflects a growing public distrust towards the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), primarily due to a slush funds scandal. Despite attempts to include former party lawmakers who contested as independents after being disowned by the LDP, the coalition fell short of securing a majority in the lower house. The LDP-Komeito alliance, which previously held 288 seats, missed the target of 233 out of 465 seats, leaving the political landscape uncertain as opposition parties refuse to join forces with the ruling bloc.

The LDP faced a setback, losing seats from its pre-election total of 256, while the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) expanded its presence from 98 to over 140 seats. Although the opposition comprises both liberal and right-leaning factions, cooperation among them remains unlikely due to policy disagreements. In the wake of the election, Prime Minister Ishiba acknowledged the LDP's struggle to earn the public's confidence following the scandal.

The election, held amid economic uncertainty and tense foreign relations, highlights public dissatisfaction and underscores the challenge facing Ishiba. He must now reinvigorate the LDP prior to the House of Councillors election next summer, while analysts suggest the current outcome complicates any effort to advance constitutional amendments through parliament, which demand a two-thirds majority for a national referendum.

