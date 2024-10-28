PTI Staunchly Rejects Proposed Constitutional Changes, Accuses Government of Judicial Interference

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made its opposition clear against any potential constitutional changes put forward by the current Pakistani government, according to Geo News' recent report citing a spokesperson from the party.

During a parliamentary session, PTI legislators staged a walkout as voting commenced on the debated 26th Constitutional Amendment. The party has voiced concerns that such amendments could significantly increase political meddling in the judiciary, particularly affecting the appointment process for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other Supreme Court judges, thus granting excessive power to the parliament over judicial affairs.

PTI leaders warn that the changes pose a threat to the separation of powers, raising fears of government influence over the judiciary. PTI's Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasized the party's staunch opposition to any amendments perceived to undermine judicial independence during an appearance on Geo News. Akram recounted recent government actions aimed at suppressing dissent within PTI and defended Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, against political involvement accusations. The report suggested PTI will continue supporting family members advocating for Khan's release.

