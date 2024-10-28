Left Menu

PTI Staunchly Rejects Proposed Constitutional Changes, Accuses Government of Judicial Interference

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected new constitutional amendments proposed by the incumbent government, fearing political influence over the judiciary. The party staged a protest in parliament and criticized actions against PTI members. The debate highlights tensions between PTI and the government over judicial independence in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:18 IST
PTI Staunchly Rejects Proposed Constitutional Changes, Accuses Government of Judicial Interference
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made its opposition clear against any potential constitutional changes put forward by the current Pakistani government, according to Geo News' recent report citing a spokesperson from the party.

During a parliamentary session, PTI legislators staged a walkout as voting commenced on the debated 26th Constitutional Amendment. The party has voiced concerns that such amendments could significantly increase political meddling in the judiciary, particularly affecting the appointment process for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other Supreme Court judges, thus granting excessive power to the parliament over judicial affairs.

PTI leaders warn that the changes pose a threat to the separation of powers, raising fears of government influence over the judiciary. PTI's Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasized the party's staunch opposition to any amendments perceived to undermine judicial independence during an appearance on Geo News. Akram recounted recent government actions aimed at suppressing dissent within PTI and defended Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, against political involvement accusations. The report suggested PTI will continue supporting family members advocating for Khan's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024