India and Montenegro Forge Deeper Ties in Latest Diplomatic Talks

India and Montenegro conducted the third round of Foreign Office Consultations in Podgorica on Monday, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. The discussions were led by Arun Kumar Sahu, India's Additional Secretary for the Central Europe Division, and Aleksandar Drljevic, acting Director General for Bilateral Affairs of Montenegro.

Both nations reviewed their bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. The dialogue covered a broad spectrum, including political ties, trade, science and technology, cultural relations, and people-to-people connections. The statement noted that both countries also discussed cooperation in international and multilateral forums and agreed to schedule the next session in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

India maintains a historically friendly relationship with Montenegro, dating back to the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Since Montenegro gained independence, high-level exchanges have continued to strengthen ties. Recent diplomatic interactions, including a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Montenegro's President Milo Dukanovic in June 2022, further highlighted the two nations' commitment to expanding their partnership, particularly in investment, culture, tourism, and renewable energy sectors.

