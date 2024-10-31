UAE Enters IAEA's Safety Standards Commission: A Milestone for Global Nuclear Safety

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recently welcomed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a member of its prestigious Eighth Term Commission on the Safety Standards (CSS). Representing the UAE will be Sara Al Saadi, Director of Nuclear Safety at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), underscoring the nation's commitment to nuclear safety.

The CSS, with 26 global representatives selected by the IAEA Director-General, serves as an advisory body comprising senior officials responsible for national nuclear safety standards. Their role involves establishing guidelines related to nuclear, radiation, transport, and waste safety, and bolstering emergency preparedness. Sara Al Saadi commented on the appointment, emphasizing its significance as a testament to global trust in UAE's nuclear regulatory practices.

Among its many duties, the Commission offers strategic guidance for developing the IAEA's safety standards, ensuring coherence across standards, and addressing unresolved issues. It endorses safety texts for the IAEA's Board of Governors and decides on the issuance of Safety Guides. This role further solidifies UAE's status as a burgeoning influence in global nuclear safety discourse.

