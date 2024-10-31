Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Abu Dhabi
The Sheikh Zayed Festival is set to begin its 2024-2025 season, offering 120 days of diverse cultural and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi. Highlights include fireworks and drone shows, heritage exhibitions, and a variety of themed festivals and culinary experiences, celebrating global cultures and UAE traditions.
The highly anticipated Sheikh Zayed Festival is set to launch its 2024-2025 edition on Friday in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Organized under the patronage of the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the festival promises a vibrant display of cultural and entertainment activities under the theme 'Hayakum'.
Considered one of the UAE's largest cultural events, the four-month-long festival will be a hub for cultural exchange, featuring an array of activities from fireworks to drone shows, traditional performances, and interactive entertainment. Visitors can look forward to an opening parade, circus shows, and a floating market to immerse themselves in rich cultural experiences.
A highlight of the festival will be the UAE Heritage Pavilions, offering insights into local traditions and celebrating the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father. Attendees will experience diverse heritage displays, enjoy international performances, and explore a wide variety of food offerings, underscoring the festival's role as a dynamic cultural platform.
