Pakistan's Deadliest Year for Journalists: A Grim Impunity Report 2024

The Freedom Network's 'Impunity Report 2024' has painted a grim picture for Pakistan's media landscape, identifying 2024 as one of the deadliest years for journalists. The report highlights six fatalities, including a YouTuber, and notes 57 violations, emphasizing the government's lack of action to protect media personnel.

Between October 2023 and August 2024, five journalists were murdered, with 11 assassination attempts reported. The report criticizes both the federal and Sindh governments for their failure to implement protective legislation, leaving media workers exposed. Despite the Sindh Protection of Journalists Bill and federal media laws, enforcement remains weak.

Sindh emerged as the province with the most violations, accounting for 21 out of 57 cases, including three murders. It was followed by Punjab and Islamabad with 13 and 12 cases, respectively. TV journalists bore the brunt of violations, making up 53 percent of the cases. The report calls for urgent measures to curb these violations and enhance the safety of journalists in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)