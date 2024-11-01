Left Menu

Pakistan's Deadliest Year for Journalists: A Grim Impunity Report 2024

Freedom Network's Impunity Report 2024 reveals a deadly year for Pakistani journalists with six deaths and 57 violations recorded. The report criticizes the government's failure to protect media practitioners despite existing laws. Sindh led in violations, while TV journalists were the most targeted group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:08 IST
Pakistan's Deadliest Year for Journalists: A Grim Impunity Report 2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Freedom Network's 'Impunity Report 2024' has painted a grim picture for Pakistan's media landscape, identifying 2024 as one of the deadliest years for journalists. The report highlights six fatalities, including a YouTuber, and notes 57 violations, emphasizing the government's lack of action to protect media personnel.

Between October 2023 and August 2024, five journalists were murdered, with 11 assassination attempts reported. The report criticizes both the federal and Sindh governments for their failure to implement protective legislation, leaving media workers exposed. Despite the Sindh Protection of Journalists Bill and federal media laws, enforcement remains weak.

Sindh emerged as the province with the most violations, accounting for 21 out of 57 cases, including three murders. It was followed by Punjab and Islamabad with 13 and 12 cases, respectively. TV journalists bore the brunt of violations, making up 53 percent of the cases. The report calls for urgent measures to curb these violations and enhance the safety of journalists in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024