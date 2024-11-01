Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Celebrates Release of PTI Protesters

In a celebratory gesture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a key figure from Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), greeted 42 personnel freed from Attock district jail by showering them with rose petals. The individuals were among those detained weeks earlier due to their participation in PTI's D-Chowk protest against the Pakistani government in Islamabad, according to Geo News.

Chief Minister Gandapur announced that these rescue personnel, once held by federal and Punjab police, would receive promotions. Geo News reported that their release also included 86 others detained during and after the protest. Following their freedom, Gandapur invited the personnel to a meeting at his residence, acknowledging their services. The released group comprised firefighters, drivers, medical technicians, and other staff members.

Director General of Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, shared with Geo News that the chief minister not only promised a one-step promotion for the freed staff but also an additional month's salary. He expressed gratitude for the encouragement shown towards the rescue personnel, noting assurances of increased allowances and extending retirement age from 50 to 60 years. However, six department personnel remain in custody.

The protest saw over 10 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and more than 40 Rescue 1122 employees detained by Punjab police when they joined a rally led by Gandapur in Islamabad. This crackdown is part of broader federal and Punjab government actions against Imran Khan's followers, who converged in the capital to protest, as highlighted by Geo News.

Protest activities led to significant unrest in Islamabad, where authorities used tear gas and blocked roads with containers to thwart PTI's march. Government personnel and officials from various entities, including 22 vehicles belonging to the Rescue 1122, Peshawar Development Authority, and Local Government, were also detained, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)