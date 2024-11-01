Pakistan's Unsettled Supreme Court Expansion Bill Awaits National Assembly Decision

The bill to augment the number of judges in the Pakistani Supreme Court is expected to be presented in the National Assembly next week, according to ARY News sources.

The ruling government has yet to resolve internal disputes regarding the bill, which proposes to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 23 from the current 16, ARY News reported.

This discord has prompted the government to defer the legislation, with hopes of reaching a consensus by next week. The bill is projected to be introduced in the House following discussions. Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), introduced the proposal. The duration of the National Assembly session has been extended until Friday to facilitate deliberations.

In related news, the Sindh High Court issued notices to relevant authorities over constitutional petitions challenging the 26th Amendment's legitimacy, but the government passed the amendment to change the Chief Justice of Pakistan's appointment procedure and tenure. Passed by the Senate on October 20 with a significant majority, the amendment has faced staunch opposition, primarily from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which argues it could diminish judicial authority.

Despite protests and resistance, particularly from religious party JUI-F, which eventually consented after negotiations, the proposed legislation remains a subject of rigorous debate as it suggests changes to 27 constitutional Articles. (ANI)

