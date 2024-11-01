Power Crisis Intensifies: NEPRA Registers Spike in Consumer Complaints

In an alarming revelation, Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) unveiled a significant increase in complaints filed by consumers against electricity distribution companies over the past quarter, as reported by ARY News.

The regulatory authority documented 12,938 grievances against these companies, with Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) topping the list with 3,588 complaints, followed by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

In a related development, NEPRA penalized LESCO with a PKR 10 million fine for failing to implement adequate safety measures. Additionally, the power crisis deepens in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighted by a severe electricity deficit and the lack of governmental support, as stressed by Mumtaz Hussain Nagri. Protests erupted in Karachi over persistent power outages and lack of essential amenities, reported The Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)