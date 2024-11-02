Left Menu

UAE Advocates Peace and Humanitarian Support at Saudi-Led Global Alliance Summit

The United Arab Emirates actively participated in a high-level meeting in Riyadh to discuss the two-state solution, stressing their commitment to peace and urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. The UAE highlighted rising regional tensions and the importance of UNRWA's protection amidst the escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:33 IST
Lana Nusseibeh led UAE delegation for Global Alliance for implementation of two-state solution (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh hosted a notable gathering of 94 countries and international organizations for the Global Alliance's High-Level meeting, aiming to discuss the two-state solution. Spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, the conference began with key addresses from Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and UNRWA's Philippe Lazzarini.

The UAE delegation led by Lana Nusseibeh emphasized Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in international peace efforts. She affirmed the UAE's steadfast support for a peaceful co-existence between Palestine and Israel and condemned any actions undermining this goal. Nusseibeh called for unconditional protection of civilians and urged extensive humanitarian access in Gaza amidst an escalating crisis.

Nusseibeh also highlighted the urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza and raised serious concerns over Lebanon's situation. Stressing the destabilizing threat of hate speech in the region, the UAE underscored the significance of UN frameworks like the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2686 in countering incitement and promoting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

