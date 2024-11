UAE Launches 'Subsidised Bread' Campaign to Combat Gaza's Bread Shortage

The United Arab Emirates has launched a 'Subsidised Bread' campaign under Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3,' aiming to mitigate a severe bread shortage crisis in Gaza. This humanitarian effort seeks to deliver essential materials like flour to bakeries, critically needed amid the region's challenging conditions.

Persisting with its relief efforts, the UAE has been actively aiding displaced Palestinian families in Gaza facing hardships due to ongoing conflicts. Restrictions and crossing closures have worsened access to food, prompting continuous support from the UAE, which included the distribution of humanitarian and relief supplies last month.

Since the operation's launch on November 5, 2023, the UAE has sustained its support for Palestinian families in Gaza. Aid deliveries via ships, convoys, and aircraft, along with numerous initiatives, demonstrate the UAE's unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of displaced families and those sheltered in camps across the region.

