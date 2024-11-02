Final Phase of Quattro Del Mar Unveiled: A Pinnacle in Island Living

RAK Properties has introduced the last set of units for its highly anticipated Quattro Del Mar development in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. This launch marks the culmination of a well-received project that debuted in 2024 and has seen rapid sell-outs with each phase.

Quattro Del Mar stands out as a pivotal part of RAK Properties' vision for urban island living, featuring an array of residential choices. From chic studios to spacious Sky Duplexes and Garden Townhouses, the community promises residents an exceptional island lifestyle complemented by exclusive amenities, including access to Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.

Commenting on the launch, Ziad Hinnawi, VP Sales at RAK Properties, expressed excitement over the release, citing significant interest in the project. He emphasized the development's unique offering for discerning homeowners seeking an unparalleled lifestyle amidst the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah.

(With inputs from agencies.)