UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Peace and Tolerance at Al-Azhar Meeting

In a noteworthy gathering at the Al-Azhar headquarters in Cairo, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, reaffirmed his country's unwavering commitment to promoting peace and eradicating hatred on a global scale. Guided by the foundational values of the UAE's late founding father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the minister emphasized the nation's dedication to fostering tolerance and coexistence.

During his meeting with Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Sheikh Nahyan conveyed warm regards from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The minister underscored the president's resolve to bolster the ties between the UAE and Egypt across scientific, religious, and cultural areas, in support of Al-Azhar's mission to propagate values of human fraternity.

The Grand Imam expressed his gratitude for the UAE's continued efforts under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership in advancing tolerance and human brotherhood. Both leaders deliberated on enhancing interfaith dialogue and collaboration between Al-Azhar and the UAE, aiming to unify efforts towards global peace and cultural integration. The meeting underscored the crucial role of religious institutions in shaping a peaceful global message.

(With inputs from agencies.)