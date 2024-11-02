Left Menu

Spain's Largest Peacetime Deployment in Flood-Stricken Valencia

Spain deploys an additional 10,000 troops to aid the Valencia region following historic floods. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez acknowledges criticism over response times. With over 211 fatalities and rising, the disaster marks the deadliest in recent Spanish history amid growing climate concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:50 IST
Visuals of aftermath of flash floods. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

In response to the devastating floods that have claimed over 211 lives in the Valencia region, Spain is dispatching 5,000 more soldiers and an equal number of police officers. This marks the nation's largest peacetime military deployment, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The tragedy, described by Sanchez as Europe's second-deadliest flood this century, has left rescue teams searching for bodies in submerged vehicles and waterlogged buildings. With some individuals still unaccounted for, the disaster has become Spain's most lethal natural event in recent memory.

Criticism has been mounting over the effectiveness of government warning systems prior to the flood. Opposition politicians have targeted Madrid, accusing them of a sluggish response in alerting residents and organizing rescue teams. Al Jazeera noted growing discontent, particularly in hard-hit areas like Paiporta, due to perceived abandonment.

Acknowledging these concerns, Sanchez admitted shortcomings in the government's response, citing "problems and severe shortages". Deputy head of the Valencia region, Susana Camarero, assured that essential resources have been distributed "from day one" wherever accessible.

Despite road restrictions implemented to better facilitate ongoing search and rescue operations, several individuals remain missing amidst widespread infrastructural damages. Al Jazeera, citing Cadena Ser radio, reported Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska's grim anticipation of a rising death toll. Scientists further warn that climate change is intensifying such weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

