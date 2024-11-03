Khamenei Warns U.S. and Israel of 'Crushing Response'

In a stern warning issued on Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cautioned the United States and Israel of facing a 'crushing response' due to their recent actions against Iran. Khamenei stressed that this isn't mere retaliation but a 'logical move' in line with Islamic principles and international laws, aimed at countering what he termed as global arrogance.

Through posts on social media platform X, Khamenei stated, "The United States of America and the Zionist regime will undoubtedly face a crushing response for their actions against Iran and the Resistance Front." He further indicated that this stance goes beyond revenge, aligning with religious and ethical standards as well as regional and international law. "Officials in our country will not hesitate to act decisively," he asserted.

This development follows the Israeli Defense Forces' precision strikes on Iranian targets on October 26, a reaction to Iran's earlier launch of around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. Responding to these developments, Iran has labeled Israel's actions as 'acts of aggression' and infringements of international law. The Iranian Foreign Ministry declared the strikes a 'blatant violation of international law,' affirming Iran's resolve to safeguard its national security interests while remaining committed to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)