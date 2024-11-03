Left Menu

BRICS Summit in Kazan: Paving the Path for Global Cooperation and Change

The recent BRICS summit in Kazan reshaped global governance by emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration among emerging economies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted economic cooperation, digital transformation, and cultural ties as crucial for a multipolar world. The summit reinforced BRICS's commitment to the Global South's interests and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:15 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS. (Photo: TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The BRICS summit in Kazan marked a significant milestone in global governance, emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration among emerging economies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led discussions, highlighting BRICS's future vision focused on solidarity, economic cooperation, and tackling global challenges.

Key achievements included consensus on expanding membership and establishing a BRICS Development Bank, aiming to enhance global influence and economic collaboration. Lavrov stressed the importance of digital transformation and called for reforms in global institutions to reflect developing nations' needs. Cultural exchange and addressing climate change emerged as vital themes.

Lavrov's address outlined the necessity for BRICS to counter Western dominance, highlighting a multipolar world order. The summit's outcomes solidified BRICS's role as a leader in international relations, advocating for the Global South's interests and sustainable development. Lavrov's insights underscored the significance of technology, education, and security in BRICS's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

