The BRICS summit in Kazan marked a significant milestone in global governance, emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration among emerging economies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led discussions, highlighting BRICS's future vision focused on solidarity, economic cooperation, and tackling global challenges.

Key achievements included consensus on expanding membership and establishing a BRICS Development Bank, aiming to enhance global influence and economic collaboration. Lavrov stressed the importance of digital transformation and called for reforms in global institutions to reflect developing nations' needs. Cultural exchange and addressing climate change emerged as vital themes.

Lavrov's address outlined the necessity for BRICS to counter Western dominance, highlighting a multipolar world order. The summit's outcomes solidified BRICS's role as a leader in international relations, advocating for the Global South's interests and sustainable development. Lavrov's insights underscored the significance of technology, education, and security in BRICS's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)