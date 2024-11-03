Left Menu

India Opens Fourth Consulate in Australia, Strengthening Bonds

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with the Indian community in Brisbane, celebrating the upcoming opening of India's fourth consulate in Australia. The consulate, announced by PM Modi, reflects India's commitment to strengthening ties with Australia, particularly as trade and educational exchanges continue to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:52 IST
EAM S Jaishankar interacting with diaspora in Brisbane (Images: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed enthusiasm after engaging with the lively Indian community in Brisbane during his visit to Australia. He highlighted the impending inauguration of India's fourth consulate, describing it as a significant step forward in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially announced plans for this consulate during his May 2023 visit, fulfilling the longstanding demands of Queensland's rapidly expanding Indian diaspora. This move further cements the growing trade and investment bonds between Queensland and India.

Australia currently hosts the Indian High Commission in Canberra and consulates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, with an honorary consulate stationed in Brisbane. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland, Jaishankar noted the strategic relevance of the 125,000-strong Indian community in Australia, with about 15,000 students residing in Queensland. He emphasized the importance of this community in elevating India-Australia relations.

Jaishankar highlighted that Queensland contributes to 75% of Australia's exports to India, urging both nations to view past achievements as a foundation for future growth. He elaborated on the strategic framework deployed to nurture bilateral relations, stressing that India continues to support platforms crucial to its foreign policy.

Further, the minister talked about the recent educational collaboration following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's visit to Australia, noting the vital role of education and research in the knowledge economy amidst the rise of AI.

During his five-day trip, Jaishankar will inaugurate the new consulate, co-chair a foreign ministers' dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and deliver the keynote at the Raisina Down Under conference. His visit will also include engagements with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and think tanks. The tour concludes with an official visit to Singapore to enhance bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

