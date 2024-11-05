Diplomatic Tensions Soar as Khalistani Extremists Target Canadian Temple

Former diplomat Veena Sikri has voiced strong condemnation following the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, where Khalistani extremists targeted Hindu-Canadian worshippers. She emphasized India's grave concern and commitment to addressing the issue forcefully, as conveyed during her statements on Monday.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday, coinciding with a consular camp organized in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Mandir. The Indian High Commission in Canada quickly denounced the violent disruption caused by 'anti-India' factions, expressing their profound disappointment over the developments. Sikri, speaking with ANI, expressed her unequivocal outrage, underscoring the unacceptability of such violence during what should have been a routine consular event.

This aggressive act has heightened concerns over the escalating influence of Khalistani extremism in Canada and underscores the urgent need for fortified security measures at places of worship. Sikri recounted the attackers' actions during the Diwali period, a sacred time for many, as they stormed the temple, committing acts of violence. She further criticized the police response, pointing out perceived biases against Hindu demonstrators, highlighting how authorities reportedly threatened Canadian Hindus while allowing the burning of other national flags.

In the wake of the attack, the Hindu Canadian Foundation released a video documenting the incident, reporting that children and women were among those targeted by Khalistani terrorists. The High Commission announced that future events will be contingent on improved security provisions by local authorities. A statement outlined the interruption conducted by anti-India entities at the consular camp, causing concern for the safety of Indian nationals and applicants.

